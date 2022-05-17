Fire in factory in Nisou under control

A fire that broke out at a factory producing polystyrene, insulating materials and storing paper, and paints at the industrial area of Nisou, is currently undercontrol.

According to the Fire Service, six fire engines from Nicosia fire stations have responded to the call while staff had been recalled. The factory was completely in flames and the firefighting forces were trying to protect nearby establishments. Fortunately, at the time of the fire there were no employees in the place so nobody was in danger.

A most recent announcement of the Fire Service noted that the fire was finally under control.