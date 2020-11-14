News Local Face mask a basic weapon to contain Covid-19 spread, HM says

Face mask a basic weapon to contain Covid-19 spread, HM says

A face mask is a basic weapon to contain the spread of the coronavirus, Minister of Health Constantinos Ioannou said on Saturday while addressing an event organised by the Cyprus Youth Organisation.

“Studies have shown that face masks reduce Covid-19 fatalities by 50%,” he added.

The event aimed at raising awareness on the use of face masks and other measures to contain the spread of Covid-19.

“Face masks are one of the most important tools at our disposal to contain the spread of the virus, to protect ourselves, but mainly those of our fellow citizens, our families and the vulnerable,” Ioannou said.

“This is a very important message, we need to wear a mask as it protects and helps in combating the pandemic,” he added.

Cypriot authorities imposed the mandatory use of face masks both indoors and outdoors since October 23.

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleLong lines, inconvenience at Limassol and Paphos inspection checkpoints
Next articleYellow alert for heavy rain, thunderstorms on Sunday

Top Stories

Local

198 new covid-19 cases on Saturday, plus one death

Annie Charalambous -
Health authorities on Saturday announced 198 new covid-19 cases in Cyprus out of a total of 4,157 tests. As well as the death of a...
Read more
World

Armenians set fire to homes before handing village over to Azerbaijan

Annie Charalambous -
Still wearing the camouflage fatigues in which he had fought against Azeri forces a week earlier, Arsen, an ethnic Armenian, lit a fire on...
Read more
Local

Yellow alert for heavy rain, thunderstorms on Sunday

Annie Charalambous -
As low pressure is affecting the area, a yellow alert for heavy rain and fierce thunderstorms all across Cyprus was issued - in effect...
Read more
Local

Face mask a basic weapon to contain Covid-19 spread, HM says

Annie Charalambous -
A face mask is a basic weapon to contain the spread of the coronavirus, Minister of Health Constantinos Ioannou said on Saturday while addressing...
Read more
Local

Long lines, inconvenience at Limassol and Paphos inspection checkpoints

Annie Charalambous -
Inspection procedures at checkpoints for entry and exit to and from coronavirus-stricken districts of Limassol and Paphos on Saturday caused long lines of vehicles....
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

198 new covid-19 cases on Saturday, plus one death

Annie Charalambous -
Health authorities on Saturday announced 198 new covid-19 cases in Cyprus out of a total of 4,157 tests. As well as the death of a...
Read more
Local

Yellow alert for heavy rain, thunderstorms on Sunday

Annie Charalambous -
As low pressure is affecting the area, a yellow alert for heavy rain and fierce thunderstorms all across Cyprus was issued - in effect...
Read more
Local

Long lines, inconvenience at Limassol and Paphos inspection checkpoints

Annie Charalambous -
Inspection procedures at checkpoints for entry and exit to and from coronavirus-stricken districts of Limassol and Paphos on Saturday caused long lines of vehicles....
Read more
Local

Erdogan’s visit to Turkish-held Famagusta on Sunday strongly condemned

Annie Charalambous -
The government and displaced inhabitants of Famagusta have strongly condemned Sunday’s planned visit to Varosha of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to ‘celebrate’ the...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros