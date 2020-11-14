Face mask a basic weapon to contain Covid-19 spread, HM says

A face mask is a basic weapon to contain the spread of the coronavirus, Minister of Health Constantinos Ioannou said on Saturday while addressing an event organised by the Cyprus Youth Organisation.

“Studies have shown that face masks reduce Covid-19 fatalities by 50%,” he added.

The event aimed at raising awareness on the use of face masks and other measures to contain the spread of Covid-19.

“Face masks are one of the most important tools at our disposal to contain the spread of the virus, to protect ourselves, but mainly those of our fellow citizens, our families and the vulnerable,” Ioannou said.

“This is a very important message, we need to wear a mask as it protects and helps in combating the pandemic,” he added.

Cypriot authorities imposed the mandatory use of face masks both indoors and outdoors since October 23.