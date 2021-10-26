Extreme weather floods parts of southern Italy, one dead in Sicily

A man was found dead in Sicily on Monday (October 25) as heavy rain continued to pound parts of southern Italy, causing severe flooding and river banks to burst.

The man and his wife, who firefighters are still searching for, went missing in the eastern town of Scordia on the island on Sunday (October 24). Local media reported that they were getting out of their car when mud and flooding filled the streets during the storm.

After a weekend of extreme weather, strong winds and heavy rain were expected to continue to batter the southern regions of Sicily and Calabria. In the eastern Sicilian city of Catania, schools and parks were closed on Monday.