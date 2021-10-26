NewsWorldExtreme weather floods parts of southern Italy, one dead in Sicily

Extreme weather floods parts of southern Italy, one dead in Sicily

Extreme Weather Floods Parts Of Southern Italy, One Dead In Sicily
Extreme Weather Floods Parts Of Southern Italy, One Dead In Sicily

A man was found dead in Sicily on Monday (October 25) as heavy rain continued to pound parts of southern Italy, causing severe flooding and river banks to burst.

The man and his wife, who firefighters are still searching for, went missing in the eastern town of Scordia on the island on Sunday (October 24). Local media reported that they were getting out of their car when mud and flooding filled the streets during the storm.

After a weekend of extreme weather, strong winds and heavy rain were expected to continue to batter the southern regions of Sicily and Calabria. In the eastern Sicilian city of Catania, schools and parks were closed on Monday.

By gavriella
Previous articleShopping mall shooting in Idaho leaves 2 dead, 4 injured
Next articleRapid antigen testing units – Wednesday, 27 October 2021; who is eligible

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros