Extreme weather conditions on Monday, Tuesday

After a relatively warm and almost dry weekend, extreme weather conditions are on the forecast as from Monday with thunderstorms all across Cyprus and snow on Troodos mountains.

This is what the Meteorological Service said on Friday, adding that Monday and Tuesday will record the extreme phenomena which are expected to weather out by early Wednesday.

The temperature is not expected to change significantly over the weekend, remaining above the season’s average.

Come Monday, however, the temperature is expected to drop and fluctuate close to average seasonal ones.

 

 

By Annie Charalambous
