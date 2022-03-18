NewsLocalExtreme temperature drop expected as of tomorrow

Extreme temperature drop expected as of tomorrow

Extreme temperature drop is expected in Cyprus as of tomorrow.

The weather forecast until Tuesday:

On Friday afternoon the weather will be partly cloudy with local showers and snow on the mountains. Tonight the temperature will drop to 3 C inland, around 8 C in the eastern coastal areas, around 6 C in the remaining coastal areas and -4 C in the mountains.

On Saturday the weather will be initially fine with increased clouds and isolated showers mainly in the south part of the island. Snow expected on the mountains. The temperature will rise to 10 C inland, around 12 C in coastal and 1 C in the mountains.

On Sunday the weather will be initially fine with increased clouds and isolated showers. The temperature will rise gradually but will remain below the average for the season.

On Monday the weather will be initially fine with increased clouds and isolated showers. The temperature will rise gradually but will remain below the average for the season.

On Tuesday the weather will be initially fine with increased clouds and isolated showers. The temperature will rise gradually but will remain below the average for the season.

By gavriella
