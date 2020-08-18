Extreme heat in Death Valley, California

Brian David Bruns, and his wife Aurelia Bruns of Las Vegas take a selfie in front of a thermometer reading 127 degrees Fahrenheit (52 Celsius) at the Furnace Creek Visitors Center in Death Valley, California, U.S. August 17, 2020.
COVID-19 – Pilot walks through the airport in Detroit
An airline pilot traveling during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak walks between terminals at the airport in Detroit, Michigan, U.S.
People enjoy hot weather in London
People enjoy the hot weather amongst summer themed sculptures, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in London, Britain August 12, 2020.
A ship ran aground on a reef at Riviere des Creoles
A general view shows the bulk carrier ship MV Wakashio, that ran aground on a reef, at Riviere des Creoles, Mauritius, on August 11,...
An ash cloud rises above Sinabung volcano in Indonesia
An ash cloud rises above Sinabung volcano after its eruption in Karo Regency, North Sumatra, Indonesia August 10, 2020.