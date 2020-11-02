News Local Extraordinary meeting to decide fate of illegal asphalt plant

Extraordinary meeting to decide fate of illegal asphalt plant

Tomorrow’s extraordinary meeting of the Tseri Municipal Council is seen as decisive about the future of the asphalt production plant which is operating illegally at the boundaries of Tseri. The meeting was convened by Tseri mayor Stavros Michael in order to inform the body’s members of developments so far while it is also possible that the council will decide to take legal measures against the asphalt production plant whose toxic fumes are suffocating.

Speaking to philenews, Michael admitted that the owners of the plant have been trying to get a license however, there have been clear instructions by Interior Minister Nikos Nouris against that.

Michael also said that according to the legal opinion the municipality had received there is no way a license will be issued and added that the possibility of taking legal measures against the factory is a matter of a political decision by the council.

The residents of the area will also convene to decide their next steps and in case the council’s decision does not satisfy them they will carry out a protest outside the Municipality.

Read More: Tseri residents want mayor to &#8216;do something now&#8217; with toxic asphalt plant

(philenews)

