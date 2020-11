Tomorrow 9 November at 19:00, President Nicos Anastasiades has convened an extraordinary meeting at the Presidential Place with the epidemiological team, in the presence of the Health Minister.

The meeting will make decisions regarding the increased number of COVID-19 confirmed cases found recently.

This is reported in a written announcement of government spokesman Kyriakos Kousios.

Read More: This week to decide next steps on COVID-19

(philenews)