Extraordinary meeting at the Presidential Palace due to fire at Vasiliko

The recent fire at the cement factory of Vasiliko has caused concern both to the residents of the area but also to the President of the Republic who has called an extraordinary meeting on Monday to discuss the issue.

It is clear that the President wants a safe energy center so that in case of a fire no lives will be in danger and no environmental disaster with consequences on the health of the residents.

The target of the meeting is to make decisions that will be implemented as soon as possible to appease relevant concerns.

A Fire Station is being built in the area of Vasiliko, which is almost at the last stages of completion and will be manned with 56 firemen. Furthermore, according to the Fire Department Director Polys Hadjivasiliou, there are action plans for the area which are being updated while all factories in the area have their own action plans in case of an incident.