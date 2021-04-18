NewsLocalExtraordinary meeting at Presidential Palace – Stop to relaxations

Extraordinary meeting at Presidential Palace – Stop to relaxations

In statements to the mass media today, government spokesman Kyriacos Kousios said that President Anastasiades has today convened an extraordinary meeting at the Presidential Palace today to evaluate the country’s recent epidemiological image.                                                        .

As, he said the fact that the UK strain has prevailed in our country, it affects all ages and is related to the worsening of the epidemiological indicators in the community and in hospitals, endangering the structures of the health system.

Unfortunately, he noted, due to the situation, we cannot proceed with any further relaxations in the near future, as the government intended to, until we have the benefits expected from the vaccination program.

He added that the government is asking for everyone’s cooperation, choosing to get vaccinated and respecting the protective measures.

