News Local Extraordinary measures in Limassol and Nicosia due to increase of COVID-19 cases

Extraordinary measures in Limassol and Nicosia due to increase of COVID-19 cases

The Health Ministry decided to implement additional measures in the Nicosia and Limassol Districts due to increase of the COVID-19 cases in these areas.

  1. Individuals are permitted to attend gatherings in houses and public meeting areas, with the exception of catering places, not exceeding a maximum number of 10 persons per house/group, including underage children.
  2. Mass attendance and other forms of religious worship in churches, mosques and other religious places, as well as religious ceremonies, shall be performed with a maximum number of 75 persons, subject to the protocols in force for places of religious worship.
  3. The holding of matches in the sports venues of Nicosia and Limassol Districts in the context of athletic championships, is allowed without the presence of spectators, provided that the relevant protocols are observed.
  4. The maximum number of persons allowed to be served in catering establishments in Nicosia and Limassol Districts is set at 75 for indoor spaces and 150 for outdoor spaces.
  5. The functioning of cinemas, theatres and performance halls is allowed with a maximum number of 75 persons in indoor spaces and 150 persons in outdoor spaces, subject to the guidelines and protocols in each case.
  1. Cocktail parties and well-wishing at weddings and christenings is prohibited. Physical presence is only allowed at lunch or dinner, with a maximum number of 350 attending persons.

The measures will last for 10 days, meaning until 23 October.

(PIO)

By gavriella
Previous articleFire at Lakatamia flat –person trapped saved
Next articleForty one new cases of COVID-19 on Monday; 10 from tracing

Top Stories

Local

Forty one new cases of COVID-19 on Monday; 10 from tracing

gavriella -
The Health Ministry announced 41 new COVID-19 cases on 12 October, out of 2,610 laboratory tests, taking confirmed infections to 2, 047. The break-down of...
Read more
Local

Extraordinary measures in Limassol and Nicosia due to increase of COVID-19 cases

gavriella -
The Health Ministry decided to implement additional measures in the Nicosia and Limassol Districts due to increase of the COVID-19 cases in these areas. ...
Read more
Local

Fire at Lakatamia flat –person trapped saved

gavriella -
A fire broke out at an apartment on the first floor of a building in Lakatamia this afternoon. Members of the Police and of...
Read more
Local

Four arrested for incidents at Deryneia check-point

gavriella -
Four arrest warrants have just been issued against people who last night got involved in the incidents at Deryneia check-point. The Famagusta CID is...
Read more
Local

New measures decided for Limassol General Hospital

gavriella -
During a meeting between the State Health Services Organization and representatives of the universities and following six confirmed cases among nursing students who were...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Sheftalies

Andreas Nicolaides -
Sheftalies, a very tasty dish from the charcoal grill, are minced meat shaped into small sausages and wrapped in “panna” (suet). Panna is a...
Read more
Local Food

Spicy grilled soutzoukakia

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Place all ingredients for soutzoukakia in a bowl and mix well, preferably using a food processor, until well combined. Using the mixture, form cigar-shaped...
Read more
Local Food

Souvlakia

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Pork souvlaki: Put the meat and all the other ingredients in a bowl (not metal) and mix well. Cover the bowl and keep in...
Read more
Local Food

Pastelli (Carob Toffee)

Andreas Nicolaides -
The nutritional sweet of Pastelli is made with the syrup of carob pods, produced by boiling their pulp until it forms a thick, sticky...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Forty one new cases of COVID-19 on Monday; 10 from tracing

gavriella -
The Health Ministry announced 41 new COVID-19 cases on 12 October, out of 2,610 laboratory tests, taking confirmed infections to 2, 047. The break-down of...
Read more
Local

Fire at Lakatamia flat –person trapped saved

gavriella -
A fire broke out at an apartment on the first floor of a building in Lakatamia this afternoon. Members of the Police and of...
Read more
Local

Four arrested for incidents at Deryneia check-point

gavriella -
Four arrest warrants have just been issued against people who last night got involved in the incidents at Deryneia check-point. The Famagusta CID is...
Read more
Local

New measures decided for Limassol General Hospital

gavriella -
During a meeting between the State Health Services Organization and representatives of the universities and following six confirmed cases among nursing students who were...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros