NewsLocalExplosive device found under car

Explosive device found under car

A suspicious object, which according to the Police is an explosive device was seen under a car in Xylofagou.

According to the Police, around 12:30, a suspicious object was seen under the car of a 58-year-old man, parked at the Community of Xylofagou.

The owner of the car spotted the object and notified the Police.

Members of the Famagusta CID went to the scene and cordoned off the area while a bomb squad was also called to examine the device. They will proceed with a controlled explosion.

The Famagusta CID continues investigation of the case.

By gavriella
Previous articleInsects on the menu: EU gives green light to eating mealworms

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros