PhotosExplosion in Sadr City district of Baghdad

Explosion in Sadr City district of Baghdad

SENSITIVE MATERIAL. THIS IMAGE MAY OFFEND OR DISTURB A member of Iraqi security forces inspects the site of an explosion in Sadr City district of Baghdad, Iraq July 19, 2021. REUTERS/Wissam Al-Okaili TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

A member of Iraqi security forces inspects the site of an explosion in Sadr City district of Baghdad, Iraq.

MORE PHOTOS

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros