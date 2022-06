According to Charis Hadjigiasemi, high-level policeman of the Larnaca Police Directorate, early on Friday morning, the Aradippou Police station received information about an explosion at a pharmacy in the road from Kokkina toward Livadia in the district of Larnaca.

Members of the Police went to the scene and collected items for scientific examination.

In reply to a relevant question, Hadjigiasemi said that the pharmacist had said he had no differences with anyone.

Investigations continue.