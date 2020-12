Around 01:00 this morning an explosion occurred at a car that was parked outside a house in Nicosia.

From a first point of view, the explosion seems to have been caused by an explosive device and the ensuing fire completely destroyed the car.

Members of the Police visited the scene while the fire was put out by members of the Fire Service.

Due to the fire damage occurred to a second car but also to the window of a house nearby.

The Nicosia CID continues the investigation.

(philenews)