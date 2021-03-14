News Local Experts to meet with stakeholders to plan safe reopening of all schools-Tsioutis

Experts to meet with stakeholders to plan safe reopening of all schools-Tsioutis

Head of the Advisory Scientific Committee for COVID-19 in Cyprus, Konstantinos Tsioutis has told CNA that several meetings will be scheduled in the coming days, in order to look into ways of implementing protocols to ensure, as much as possible, the physical presence of children in their classrooms.

Asked on the likelihood of changes to the already announced decisions before the end of the month, Dr. Tsioutis said: “I do not rule out anything. Our guide and what will determine the decisions is the development of the epidemiological situation in Cyprus”.

Dr. Tsioutis, who is Assistant Professor of Internal Medicine at the European University trained in infection prevention and control, said that the evolution of the pandemic in Cyprus is closely monitored daily, and decisions for measures and relaxations could be taken along the way, as on the issue of returning pupils to schools.

On Friday, after the announcement of the new measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 in Cyprus,  Tsioutis announced on twitter an initiative concerning the return of all pupils to their classrooms. As Tsioutis said, the initiative aims at a dialogue and a more constructive cooperation with all stakeholders, organised parents, representatives of pupils and teachers, as well as with the Ministries of Health and Education.

As he said, through dialogue they will be able to get opinions and the knowledge and experience of all involved, while experts will provide their experience to date and will contribute with their knowledge in this matter.

“There is now accumulated experience, so that through a dialogue, they can reach the goal which is the return of pupils and teachers to the classrooms and the return to the educational process, in the safest possible way “, he said.

“These are places that have opened twice since last May, and these people – parents and teachers – have gained experience in organising children`s spaces, the school day, but they also have experience in incident management,” he said.

He noted that the goal is, through their own suggestions, to find the most effective way for the reintegration of pupils and teachers.

(in-cyprus, CNA)

FILE PHOTO

Read more: Health Ministry answers to FAQ on what changes as of 15 March

By Josephine Koumettou
Previous articleTrainer hit by horse at Nicosia Race Club in serious condition
Next articleJapan mulls 50% cap on Olympics spectators

Top Stories

Local

UPDATE-Minors remanded for burglary, theft of €200,000 in valuables from Limassol home

Josephine Koumettou -
The Limassol District Court has remanded in 7 days custody two minors aged 16 and 15 suspected of breaking into a Yermasoyia home and...
Read more
World

Japan mulls 50% cap on Olympics spectators

Josephine Koumettou -
Japan is considering limiting spectators for the delayed Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics to 50% of venue capacity due to risks posed by the spread...
Read more
Local

Experts to meet with stakeholders to plan safe reopening of all schools-Tsioutis

Josephine Koumettou -
Head of the Advisory Scientific Committee for COVID-19 in Cyprus, Konstantinos Tsioutis has told CNA that several meetings will be scheduled in the coming...
Read more
Local

Trainer hit by horse at Nicosia Race Club in serious condition

Josephine Koumettou -
Two people were injured, one of them seriously, following a horse accident on Saturday at the Nicosia Race Club, the CNA reports. Police said the...
Read more
World

Londoners protest after police officer charged with woman’s murder

Josephine Koumettou -
Police in London clashed with mourners and protesters on Saturday after more than a thousand people gathered to mark the killing of a 33-year-old...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

In Cyprus -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

In Cyprus -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

In Cyprus -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

In Cyprus -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

UPDATE-Minors remanded for burglary, theft of €200,000 in valuables from Limassol home

Josephine Koumettou -
The Limassol District Court has remanded in 7 days custody two minors aged 16 and 15 suspected of breaking into a Yermasoyia home and...
Read more
Local

Trainer hit by horse at Nicosia Race Club in serious condition

Josephine Koumettou -
Two people were injured, one of them seriously, following a horse accident on Saturday at the Nicosia Race Club, the CNA reports. Police said the...
Read more
Local

Mainly cloudy, local light rain tonight

Josephine Koumettou -
Today will be mainly cloudy with sparse fog likely inland in the morning, while light dust is also expected as of tonight which will...
Read more
Local

UPDATE-Hobbyist fisherman found dead at Lympia Dam

Josephine Koumettou -
A man that had gone fishing with a friend at Lympia Dam was found dead by first responders on Saturday morning, according to philenews. The...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros