News Local Experts continue to monitor epidemiological situation in Cyprus this week

Experts continue to monitor epidemiological situation in Cyprus this week

The advisory committee of experts on the COVID-19 pandemic will continue to monitor the epidemiological situation in Cyprus this week before making any further recommendations.

A reliable source told CNA that the experts had a meeting yesterday and decided to continue to monitor the situation as it evolves.

In recent days, the source said, a certain stabilisation of new COVID-19 cases in Cyprus was observed, although on Monday an increase was recorded.

It is during this period that we will see whether cases will spike due to the carnival, the resumption of operation of restaurants and the Green Monday holiday, the source noted, expressing the hope that “there will not be a serious outbreak.”

“We said that we should wait a little bit longer,” the source added.

The advisory committee usually meets every Tuesday, although this may change according to developments.

Cyprus reported on Monday the death of 2 people from COVID-19 and 410 new cases, bringing the total of cases on the island to 42,628. The positivity rate stands at 0,95% and 217 people are receiving treatment in state hospitals.

(CNA)

By gavriella
Previous articleThree nurses, one infant test positive to COVID-19 at Makarion Hospital
Next articleFour senior citizens who died had not been vaccinated

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Cyprus President to attend 25 March celebrations in Athens

gavriella -
Cyprus President, Nicos Anastasiades, will attend celebrations organised by the Hellenic Republic, in Athens, to commemorate 200 years since the 1821 Greek War of...
Read more
Local

Parents not satisfied with decision on Gymnasiums

gavriella -
Organized parents are not at all satisfied with the decision of the Council of Ministers according to which students of Gymnasiums will not return...
Read more
Local

Health Minister: Relaxations with the object of avoiding setback

gavriella -
In a written statement, Health Minister Konstantinos Ioannou noted that despite the signs of stabilization seen in certain cases, a clearer picture of the...
Read more
Local

32-year-old arrested for body found in Athienou

gavriella -
The Police arrested a 32-year old for a case of premeditated murder, after founding the body of a woman in an open area of...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros