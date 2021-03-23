Experts continue to monitor epidemiological situation in Cyprus this week

The advisory committee of experts on the COVID-19 pandemic will continue to monitor the epidemiological situation in Cyprus this week before making any further recommendations.

A reliable source told CNA that the experts had a meeting yesterday and decided to continue to monitor the situation as it evolves.

In recent days, the source said, a certain stabilisation of new COVID-19 cases in Cyprus was observed, although on Monday an increase was recorded.

It is during this period that we will see whether cases will spike due to the carnival, the resumption of operation of restaurants and the Green Monday holiday, the source noted, expressing the hope that “there will not be a serious outbreak.”

“We said that we should wait a little bit longer,” the source added.

The advisory committee usually meets every Tuesday, although this may change according to developments.

Cyprus reported on Monday the death of 2 people from COVID-19 and 410 new cases, bringing the total of cases on the island to 42,628. The positivity rate stands at 0,95% and 217 people are receiving treatment in state hospitals.

(CNA)