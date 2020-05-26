News Local Expert worried about relaxed attitude over Covid-19 measures

Expert worried about relaxed attitude over Covid-19 measures

 

 

Member of an advisory scientific committee of the Ministry of Health, professor of molecular biology Petros Karayiannis has stressed that the virus is still among us and people should be particularly careful.

In statements to CNA, Karayiannis said there the evident, current relaxed attitude towards  protective measures against the coronavirus was a cause of particular concern.

“We reached zero cases but this did not become established,” he noted. Since we are still diagnosing cases there is a possibility of finding other positive cases from tracing contacts, he added.

“The virus, has still not left Cyprus and that is why it is imperative that we are particularly careful,” he stressed.

We have witnessed people behaving as if the old times are back, and this is cause for great concern, he said, explaining that if a positive case is diagnosed from such gatherings it will be very difficult to trace their contacts with an accuracy of 100%.

Professor Karayiannis had a special warning as regards the way people were behaving in cafeterias and restaurants and urged the public to uphold directions included in the relevant protocols for its own protection.

Referring to the situation with Covid-19 in the summer months, he estimated that the situation will continue to be under control, adding however that no-one knows what will follow in the months to come.

“Right now, there is no indication for a second wave,” professor Karayiannis said, adding that he expects that a number of cases will surface in the months to come. “It may not be a second wave but no-one can know this or where it would originate from,” he pointed out.

Asked whether a lockdown will be imposed again, he rejected that scenario for the time being.

“It depends what the winter has in store for us,” he noted.

Replying to a question as to new developments on the resumption of flights he referred to the announcements made so far.

He expressed the view that tour operators and airlines will have an opportunity to prepare their work.

The first tourists are likely to arrive end of June, so this gives us another four weeks to make sure that the situation is under control, he said.

Referring to the opening of kindergartens, public swimming pools, fitness centres and other businesses which have still not resumed operations Karayiannis said that this will take place if there are no problems during the second phase of lifting restrictive measures.

“Once a period of stabilisation of the second phase of easing restrictive measures passes without problems, kindergartens and other businesses which are still shut could also open, as well as reception halls and open-air theatres,” he added.

By Bouli Hadjioannou
