Expert: We must learn to live with the dust

Kleanthis Nicolaides, Director of the Meteorological Service, referred to the phenomena of dust that affect the area of the Eastern Mediterranean, noting that even if they withdraw for a while, we must learn to live under these conditions which become more and more frequent in our region.

He added that during April there were 20 days with dust that was also evident in Israel and in south Greece. He pointed out that the present phenomenon will withdraw as of tomorrow due to western winds but noted that this does not mean no more dust in May.