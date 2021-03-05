Expert: Third wave if people relax

Maria Koliou, Assistant Professor of Pediatrics and Infectious Diseases at the University of Cyprus and President of the Special Committee of the Cyprus Medical Association, said that if people see the relaxation of measures as an opportunity to violate the measures then a third wave of the pandemic will be expressed.

She noted that until a sizable part of the population is vaccinated we will have to race against time to manage to keep the number of positive cases low.

Regarding the increase of confirmed COVID cases seen recently as well as the increase of people being treated in hospitals, Maria Koliou said that some increase was expected but over the coming days we will see whether this increase is worrying.

(philenews)