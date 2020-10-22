Expert says three-digit numbers of COVID-19 cases to continue

The view that we will continue with three-digit figures of confirmed COVID-19 cases expressed Constantinos Tsioutis, Assistant Professor of Internal Medicine at the European University. He noted that the spreading of this virus needs weeks to be controlled and an increased number of patients in hospitals as well as death should be expected.

Tsioutis also said that many people are exposed to confirmed cases every day and the number of people who should have been in self-isolation due to this exposure is very big. He noted that the number of patients in hospital and ICUs have also increased.

He expressed hope that the measures already implemented will begin to have some results and reminded that in recent days we have had more than 900 confirmed cases which is more than 1/3 of the total of cases recorded in Cyprus since the beginning of the pandemic.

Tsioutis added that more measures will be announced aiming to limit the number of confirmed cases, noting that winter is making things more difficult so everyone must be more careful.

