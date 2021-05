Speaking on state broadcaster, Dr. Constantinos Tsioutis, head of the advisory scientific committee, said that the rapid tests and the vaccines constitute the main tools of the strategy to de-escalate the restrictive measures.

He added that for now the number of people being treated in hospitals constitutes an important indicator to evaluate the epidemiological situation.

He also said that a third dose of the vaccine is possible in order to achieve immunity to a large part of the population.