Expert says lifting of all measures possible by March, if epidemiological figures allow it

Dr Petros Karayiannis, member of the Scientific Committee on the pandemic and Professor of Microbiology/Molecular Virology at the University of Nicosia Medical School has told the Cyprus News Agency that lifting of all restrictions for the containment of the coronavirus pandemic could be possible by March, given that epidemiological figures allow it and there is no setback. He also expressed the opinion that the aim for a two digit number in cases next week, is possible.

Speaking to CNA on Sunday, ahead of the meeting with the President on Monday morning, Professor Karayiannis said that the data from next week could provide encouragement for the easing of measures, especially if new COVID cases fall under 100, which is the ideal target.

He said that if cases decrease, it is easier to contain possible clusters.

Professor Karayiannis also said that since there is transmission in the community, the restrictions in movement must remain in place in order to contain the spread and avoid a setback in all that we achieved the past weeks.

(CNA)