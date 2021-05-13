Expert says epidemiological facts encouraging

Speaking to state broadcaster, Maria Koliou, member of the Advisory Scientific Committee, said the lockdown has greatly helped so that the outbreak will be contained.

She described as encouraging the current epidemiological facts and the reduction of the number of patients being admitted in hospital, attributing this to the progress of the vaccination plan.

She reiterated that those vaccinated have lesser danger of being sick and even in the case they get the virus they will have either mild or no symptoms at all.

Asked about the fiesta of Omonoia fans, she expressed hope that it will not lead to a new increase of confirmed cases.