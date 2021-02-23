Expert says AstraZeneca vaccine effective for people over 65

Elia Mossialos, Professor of Health Policy, Deputy Head of the Department of Health Policy and Director of LSE Health, commented on the outcome of vaccination in Scotland and AstraZeneca vaccines.

In a posting on Facebook, Mossialos said that it seems that the vaccines of AstraZeneca are also effective for people over 55/65 years of age, based on the results of vaccinations in Scotland.

The vaccinations in Scotland showed that one dose of the vaccines of Pfizer and AstraZeneca is effective and reduces hospitalizations to a great extent.

He noted that according to a study in Scotland and even though no details were given about age groups, it was mentioned generally that AstraZeneca had 90 percent effectiveness in all ages.

(philenews/capital.gr)