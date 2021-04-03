NewsLocalExpert says 705 confirmed cases ‘unexpected’

Expert says 705 confirmed cases ‘unexpected’

Petros Karagiannis, Professor of Microbiology and Molecular Virology at the University of Nicosia and member of the Scientific team, described as “unexpected” the fact that 705 confirmed cases have been detected in Cyprus yesterday.

The Professor said that scientists do not know exactly the reason of his fact. He noted that only 34 confirmed cases were found in education but there was a very high number of confirmed cases through tracing of the contacts of already confirmed cases. He noted that almost 1/5 of the samples from tracing were positive.

He expressed hope that the increase will not be something positive although, as he said, some increase is expected due to relaxation of measures.

