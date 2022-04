Dr. Zoe-Dorothea Pana, member of the Advisory Scientific Committee, Lecturer in Paediatrics at the European University of Cyprus, said that the coronavirus pandemic is entering a new phase, noting that “the pandemic is evolving and we are adapting to it.”

Asked to comment on the weekly update about the new confirmed cases, deaths and hospitalizations recorded between 22 and 28 April, Dr. Pana expressed hope that seasonality and the people’s immunity will help maintain this good situation.