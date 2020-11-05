Expert: Number of daily cases will drop if measures are implemented

If the new measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus in Cyprus are observed, then there will be a gradual decrease of the number of cases within a couple of weeks, Assistant Professor of Paediatrics and Infectious Diseases at the University of Cyprus Medical School and Chairwoman of the Special Committee of the Pancyprian Medical Association dealing with the coronavirus, Maria Koliou, has told CNA.

Replying to questions, Koliou said the previous measures indicated that there was no increase in numbers, although there has been a rise in the number of patients hospitalised, which shows a worsening of the situation.

Koliou noted that the new measures would complement the effectiveness of the previous ones and that time would show if they were adequate.

She pointed out that measures concerning public health depended on the degree of compliance of the public itself.

Asked what would happen if the measures proved inadequate, Koliou said there would be stricter ones, depending on the number of cases and patients hospitalised.

Koliou noted that imposing a lockdown was not an easy decision, not only from a financial point of view, but also a psychological one, due to the fact that many people are alone, mostly elderly persons, who would suffer.

(CNA)