Magical Monday with Erika Soteri at The Icon on July 25

On Monday 25 July, indulge in jazz melodies and follow us on a musical journey of soul and funk with Erika Soteri. Enjoy a dinner for two in the most idyllic resto-lounge of Limassol.

Pick from the new summer menu the finest dishes made by the freshest products the island can offer, complemented by a hand-picked selection of wines and cocktails.

Experience a unique Mediterranean fusion of qualities and flavours at La Caleta.

When Monday, July 25 at 7.30 pm
Where La Caleta, 10th floor of The Icon, 89 Vasileos Georgiou A, 4048, Limassol
Info 25 252404

To reserve a table please follow the link

By Lisa Liberti
