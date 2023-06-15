Any amount of alcohol could increase risk of over 60 diseases – study

Any amount of alcohol could increase the risk of developing at least one of more than 60 diseases, according to new research published on Thursday in the journal Nature Medicine.

Oxford University researchers studied the effects of alcohol on men in China, finding that even occasional drinkers were at a higher risk for certain conditions, including more than 30 illnesses not previously linked to alcohol.

“Alcohol consumption is adversely related to a much wider range of diseases than has previously been established, and our findings show these associations are likely to be causal,” lead study author Pek Kei Im, a research fellow at Oxford Population Health, said in a statement.

The 512,000 study participants, of whom 41% were men, were recruited from 10 areas across China.

Specifically, 33% of men admitted to consuming alcohol at least once per week, while only 2% of women said they were regular drinkers.

Among the male drinkers, 62% reported drinking daily and 37% confessed to engaging in heavy episodic drinking.

Following up for 12 years, the team of researchers found that drinking alcohol was associated with an increased risk of 61 diseases for men.

Of those, 28 ailments had already been tied to drinking, such as esophageal cancer, liver disease and diabetes.

But the remaining 33 had not been established as drinking-related illnesses, including stomach and lung cancers, gastric ulcers and gout.