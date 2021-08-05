InsiderEconomyExpensive prices due to cartels by logistics companies

Expensive prices due to cartels by logistics companies

In an announcement yesterday, the Jumbo Group of Companies noted that the supply chain has been affected all over the world, reversing balances of years.

The announcement of Jumbo was added to warning that has been recently heard in Cyprus by businesses and organized importers about important and ongoing increase of prices to construction materials, equipment, raw material but also products of retail trade.

Increased prices have already appeared in the market and are threatening with a new recession or freezing in the sector of construction.

Jumbo company claims the problem is the cartels of the logistics companies and is asking the intervention of the governments to face the problem.

By gavriella
Previous articleHealth safety at schools being discussed
Next articleMan wanted for written treats about murder (PHOTO)

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros