Expensive prices due to cartels by logistics companies

In an announcement yesterday, the Jumbo Group of Companies noted that the supply chain has been affected all over the world, reversing balances of years.

The announcement of Jumbo was added to warning that has been recently heard in Cyprus by businesses and organized importers about important and ongoing increase of prices to construction materials, equipment, raw material but also products of retail trade.

Increased prices have already appeared in the market and are threatening with a new recession or freezing in the sector of construction.

Jumbo company claims the problem is the cartels of the logistics companies and is asking the intervention of the governments to face the problem.