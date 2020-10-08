Expatriates Asking Raab to act on Varosha

In a letter to British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, a group of 25 Cypriot expatriates condemned as “irresponsible and inhuman” the Turkish “aggressive action” to decide the illegal opening of the beach in Varosha. The group members, reminded Raab of the provisions of Resolutions 550 and 789 of the UN Security Council and noted that the British Government must urge Turkey to reverse its action. The 25 Cypriots also pointed out that the ongoing efforts of the legal residents of Famagusta to return to their town have been denied by the Turkish side despite various international decisions and resolutions.

(philenews/CNA)