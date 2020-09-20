Exhumations and identifications of missing persons’ remains extremely low in 2020

The exhumations and identifications of remains, belonging to missing persons, recorded until September an extremely low number, Presidential Commissioner Photis Photiou has said.

Photiou addressed the General Assembly of the Hellenic Committee of Parents and Relatives of Missing Persons in Athens and his address was delivered by the Head of the Committee Maria Kalbourtzi.

Speaking about annual results, Photiou said the remains of only seven people were identified until September and that only one is a Greek Cypriot.

The rest are Turkish Cypriots, he said, adding that the results of exhumations in the occupied areas area is also very poor.

He pointed out that Turkey must at last cooperate for the recovery, identification and return to their families, of the remains of all of the missing persons on the island.

Photiou added that Turkey bears huge responsibility to this end.

The Commissioner added that according to figures by the Committee on Missing Persons in Cyprus (CMP) there are 1,510 cases of Greek Cypriots and Greek missing persons in the files and so far only 701 remains have been identified and given to the families for a proper burial.

He added that in most cases the families are given only small parts of bones of their beloved persons.

He pointed out that Cyprus’ Government spares no efforts in the issue of missing persons and has warned about the consequences of its closure, as Turkey wishes.

Photiou pointed out that Turkey’s responsibilities have been pointed out by many international bodies, such as the UN, the Council of Europe, the European Parliament and the European Court of Human Rights.

(CNA)