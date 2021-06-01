Exhibition at Art Seen: All I Need is the Air that I Breathe

Art Seen is delighted to present the group exhibition ‘All I Need is the Air that I Breathe’ opening on the 2nd of June and presenting the work of sixteen contemporary artists.

Participating artists: Emi Avora (GR), Spyros Anastasiou (CY), Irini Bachlitzanaki (GR), David J Batchelor (UK), Savvas Christodoulides (CY), Dionisis Christofilogiannis (GR), Dominique Hurth (FR), Andreas Mallouris (CY), Eva Marathaki (GR), Anastasia Mina (CY), Jost Münster (DE), Olivier Nottellet (FR), Vicky Pericleous (CY), Amy Stephens (UK), Amikam Toren (IL) and Philippos Vassiliades (CY).

‘In its incredible diversity, drawing has been a primary and primal medium for conveying an artist’s vision; it is also the starting point for its development and elaboration. No matter what an artist’s individual treatment of a specific surface for drawing is, what is self-evident, ultimately, is the immediacy of the gesture out of which any kind of drawing emerges.

This immediacy of gesture in drawing, and its pronounced utility during a period of crisis, are the focal points of All I Need Is the Air that I Breathe, an exhibition inspired by the song The Air that I Breathe (1972) by the British band The Hollies.

In these pandemic times, drawing takes on a new urgency: It goes beyond a mere practice of producing and capturing linear forms on different mediums to serve as a valuable tool in navigating the straits in which the majority of artists have found themselves in recent months. Drawing could be the answer to the existential questions raised in the current social landscape. Through drawing anxiety can be both communicated and alleviated.’

Text by Savvas Christodoulides, Artist (Translation from Greek by Dimitris Saltabassis)

When June, 2 – July, 8 Opening on Wednesday, June 2 at 5pm Where Archiepiskopou Makariou III, 66B Cronos Court 1077 Nicosia Location Facebook

Opening hours: Monday, Wednesday, Thursday 16:00 – 19:30 or any other day by appointment.

* Due to Covid-19 restrictions only a limited number of people can be present at any time inside the gallery space. The use of masks and distancing is mandatory.