Ex volunteerism commissioner Yiannaki pleads not guilty to forgery charges

Disgraced former Volunteerism Commissioner Yiannis Yiannaki on Thursday pleaded not guilty to alleged forgery of his high school and university diplomas charges before Nicosia District Court.

He was released on a 20,000 euro bail and had to hand in all travel documents and the next court hearing was set for October 5 at 10am, Philenews reports.

Four charges concern forgery of diplomas and another four forgery of a different document –specifically, high school, university degree and a letter of recommendation.

His lawyer, Michalis Piki,alleged his client has been persecuted by the media with more than 1,100 reports on the case.The case, he added, has become headline news but the far-stretched publicity does not change the essence of the case which is just one of forgery.

At the same time, he insisted that Yiannaki should just sign a guarantee form himself and not have to put down bail money as he has absolutely no plans to run away.