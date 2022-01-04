Ex Pattichio Theatre director to appear before court, suspected of embezzlement

A former director of Pattichio Municipal Theatre in Limassol on Tuesday appears before district court after his arrest on suspicion of embezzling about €235,000 from the theatre.

The 61-year-old man was arrested Monday evening following an audit report which showed a deficit of €234,550.

The theft was reported by Limassol Mayor and Chairman of Pattichio’s board Nicos Nicolaides. It appears to have taken place between 2017 and 2020.

The suspect who is well known in artistic circles denies any involvement, according to insiders.

According to the Cyprus News Agency, the director had resigned from his post at the theatre several months prior after the discovery of a deficit of about €10,000.

The process to hire a new director has been underway since the summer.