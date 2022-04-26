Ex FM Christodoulides leads over ruling Disy’s Neophytou in 2023 presidential election-poll

Ex foreign minister Nikos Christodoulides maintains a clear lead over ruling Disy leader Averof Neophytou hours only before the former cabinet member’s announcement he is contesting the February 2023 presidential elections.

And this reliable poll’s outcome is recorded even one month after the decision of his party’s Supreme Council to back Neophytou’s candidacy in the upcoming elections.

The IMR poll which was completed during the Holy Easter week has Christodoulides getting 35% of the vote, followed by Neophytou with 12% and centre Diko’s Nicolas Papadopoulos with 8%.

The poll also showed that Disy-affiliated Christodoulides, despite stepping down from the Ministry months now along with the right-wing party’s decision openly supported by President Nicos Anastasiades, he is still in the lead.

In three previous polls conducted by the same company, Christodoulides garnished 32.2%, 36% and 37% of the vote. In the same polls, the percentages of Neophytou were 7.1%, 11% and 14%.

Christodoulides seems to be able to penetrate significantly into the island’s three largest parties. Specifically, he gets 44% from Disy, 48% from Diko and 15% from main opposition Akel party.