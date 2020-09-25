News World Ex Cambridge Analytica boss banned over 'unethical services'

Ex Cambridge Analytica boss banned over ‘unethical services’

FILE PHOTO: CEO of Cambridge Analytica, Alexander Nix, gestures during the Web Summit, Europe's biggest tech conference, in Lisbon, Portugal, November 9, 2017. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes/File Photo

The former head of now-defunct political consulting firm Cambridge Analytica has been banned from running limited liability companies in Britain for seven years for letting staff offer “unethical services”, a state agency said.

Alexander Nix was a director of the firm and five linked companies that had marketed themselves as offering clients “bribery or honey trap stings” and “voter disengagement campaigns,” the UK‘s Insolvency Service said late on Thursday.

Nix had accepted the disqualification, the Service said. Nix told Reuters he had not admitted any wrongdoing and had not been accused of breaking any laws, but had decided to bring the matter to a close to “avoid an unnecessary, lengthy and expensive court case”.

Cambridge Analytica, which was hired by U.S. President Donald Trump’s 2016 election campaign, closed down in 2018 following a scandal over its mining of Facebook Inc users’ data. (https://reut.rs/2HuBuXl)

The firm said at the time it and its parent company SCL Elections ceased trading after suffering a sharp decline in business amid the bad publicity.

The British government’s Insolvency Service said it had started an investigation into the directors’ conduct after the companies went into compulsory liquidation.

“Our conclusions were clear that SCL Elections had repeatedly offered shady political services to potential clients over a number of years,” Mark Bruce, the Insolvency Service’s chief investigator, said in Thursday’s statement.

The agency said it had found that Nix “had caused or permitted SCL Elections or associated companies to act with a lack of commercial probity”.

“The unethical services offered by the companies included bribery or honey trap stings, voter disengagement campaigns, obtaining information to discredit political opponents and spreading information anonymously in political campaigns,” it said in its statement.

It did not say whether the companies had ever performed any of those services for a client.

Nix, 45, was disqualified from acting as a director or becoming involved with a limited company without court permission from October 5 onwards, and for a period of seven years, the service said.

Nix told Reuters: “In relation to my undertakings to the Secretary of State, I have made no admission of wrongdoing and importantly the Government did not seek to press that I had breached any laws.”

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission ruled in December that Cambridge Analytica had deceived consumers about the collection of Facebook data for voter profiling and targeting.

(Reuters)

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleTurkey’s lira surges after unexpected rate hike
Next articleCyprus says committed to peace talks, but not at gunpoint

Top Stories

Local

SALA contract for Zakaki area’s new pumping station signed

Annie Charalambous -
The signing of an ambitious Sewerage Board of Limassol (SALA) contract which includes the construction of the new pumping station at the coastal city's...
Read more
Local

Woman run down on pedestrian crossing, in serious condition

Annie Charalambous -
A 23-year-old woman is in serious condition in Nicosia General Hospital after she was run down by a car on a pedestrian’s crossing in...
Read more
Photos

Mask or noodle soup?

Andreas Nicolaides -
Japanese designer Takahiro Shibata wears a protective mask that looks like a steaming bowl of ramen noodle soup in Yokohama, Japan September 23, 2020.
Read more
World

Down but not out, Haftar still looms over Libya peace process

Annie Charalambous -
His assault on Libya's capital has collapsed. Foreign powers have tried to sideline him. But military commander Khalifa Haftar still sits astride oil terminals,...
Read more
Local

Out of 592 inspections island-wide, 15 fines handed out

Annie Charalambous -
Police conducted 592 inspection all across Cyprus over the past 24 hours and booked six establishments and nine individuals for violation of measures to...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Sheftalies

Andreas Nicolaides -
Sheftalies, a very tasty dish from the charcoal grill, are minced meat shaped into small sausages and wrapped in “panna” (suet). Panna is a...
Read more
Local Food

Spicy grilled soutzoukakia

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Place all ingredients for soutzoukakia in a bowl and mix well, preferably using a food processor, until well combined. Using the mixture, form cigar-shaped...
Read more
Local Food

Souvlakia

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Pork souvlaki: Put the meat and all the other ingredients in a bowl (not metal) and mix well. Cover the bowl and keep in...
Read more
Local Food

Pastelli (Carob Toffee)

Andreas Nicolaides -
The nutritional sweet of Pastelli is made with the syrup of carob pods, produced by boiling their pulp until it forms a thick, sticky...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Down but not out, Haftar still looms over Libya peace process

Annie Charalambous -
His assault on Libya's capital has collapsed. Foreign powers have tried to sideline him. But military commander Khalifa Haftar still sits astride oil terminals,...
Read more
World

Turkey’s lira surges after unexpected rate hike

Annie Charalambous -
Turkey's lira has charged higher against the dollar as investors cheered the central bank's surprise move to raise its policy rate, while emerging market...
Read more
World

Greek PM: Observing covid measures vigilantly can prevent new lockdown

Maria Bitar -
Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis issued a renewed call to the Greek public to observe health measures against the dispersion of the novel coronavirus, in...
Read more
World

McCann suspect may face more jail time after EU court ruling

Maria Bitar -
A German man whom investigators suspect of murdering British toddler Madeleine McCann and currently jailed for drug dealing may face more prison time after...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros