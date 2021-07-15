Evilena Protektor & Leonid Nesterov Trio on July 18

Evilena Protektore is a jazz singer from Latvia, graduated from Jazz Department of Jazeps Vitols Latvian Academy of Music with a Masters degree and has stayed there as a jazz vocal teacher. She has spent a year studying in Conservatorio di Santa Cecilia (Italy) with prof. Maria Pia de Vito and half a year in Hannover (Germany) with prof. Romy Camerun. Participated in various festivals and projects: «Jazz in Latvia» compilation album, «Pori Jazz» (Finland), «Limassol Jazz» (Cyprus); and contests: «Riga Jazz Stage» (Latvia), «Nomme Jazz» (Estonia) and got a Grand Prix award at «JazzVoices 2014» (Lithuania). In 2016 received a Nic Gotham prize for the contribution to jazz music and jazz life in Latvia.

In Cyprus she will be performing with Leonid Nesterov Trio, with Nicolas Tryphons on Bass and Andreas Stefanou Drums.

When Sunday, July 18 at 8pm

Where Kyklos Mousiki Troodos Road, Paramytha, Limassol, Cyprus

Location

Tickets

Facebook