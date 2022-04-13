“Evil doesn’t begin to approach it”. Noam Chomsky live on April 23

“I don’t know what word in the language—I can’t find one—that applies to people of that kind, who are willing to sacrifice the existence of organized human life, not in the distant future, so they can put a few more dollars in highly overstuffed pockets. The word “evil” doesn’t begin to approach it.” – Noam Chomsky

Professor Noam Chomsky needs no introduction, he is arguably the world’s leading public intellectual. The Climate Crisis needs no introduction, it is unarguably the greatest act of injustice in human history. Noam will talk about resistance because the time for talking is over.

The world’s top climate scientist, James Hanson, former head of NASA, recently said the idea of staying under 1.5C is “unadulterated bullshit”. Britain’s former top government science advisor, Sir David King has said “We have to act quickly. What we do in the next three to four years will determine the future of humanity”. That’s polite elite speak for billions of people will die of starvation so that the rich can keep their power.

Share this historic event in your networks.

After Noam speaks there will be a QnA, followed by information on the Just Stop Oil Campaign, we will then go into breakouts rooms to discuss what we have heard on the call.

Come and listen and be prepared to enter the fight of our lives.

Register in advance for this meeting following the link

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.

When Saturday, April 23 at 10 pm

Where Online