Cypriots involved in gang rap in Salonica case possible, evidence has been requested

The island’s police leadership have asked Greek authorities to provide evidence on whether there are people in Cyprus involved in a recent sensational gang rape in Salonica.

Reports have a man in Cyprus allegedly intervening so that women, most of them non-Cypriot, were sent to Greece for parties organized by individuals from well-known families.

The reports emerged from Greek activist Elias Gkionis who recently helped bring to light the alleged drug-facilitated gang rape of a young woman in Salonica on New Year’s Eve.

Philenews reported that authorities in Nicosia on Thursday will get briefed by Gkionis since they suspect human trafficking to be behind the case of the 24-year-old woman. But also of other young women who seem to have come to the fore after the police report by the latest victim.

On Wednesday, Minister of Justice Stefi Drakou confirmed that the Chief of Police, in cooperation with the Attorney General, is already working towards the investigation of complaints concerning a connected group operating in Greece. This group is linked with the drugging and raping of the Salonica woman.

The connected group, including a well-known Cypriot family, is allegedly involved in drugging and raping women from Cyprus in collaboration with perpetrators in Greece.