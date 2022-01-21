NewsLocalEverything you need to know about “test to stay”

Everything you need to know about “test to stay”

As of Monday, 24 January, the measure “test to stay” will be implemented in the Primary and Higher Education, within the efforts of the Health Ministry to keep the schools safe and in operation, without the students being deprived of the right to education.

According to an announcement of the Health Ministry, this measures is only for students who are closed contacts of a confirmed Covid-19 case.

Complying with this measure is optional and does not have retroactive effect meaning it does not apply to students who are already in self-isolation.

Closed contacts that have not been vaccinated

They will have the choice either to remain in isolation for 10 days and be released on the 7th if they have a negative PCR, done at their own expenses, or come to school and have a rapid test daily for six continuous days after the contact. After school, the students will continue to be in isolation and will have to avoid using mass media.

Close contacts that are vaccinated

They are not obliged to remain in isolation but will be having rapid tests daily for six continuous says after the contact.

Process:

The Health Ministry’s mobile unit will visit schools and test the students

The tests will take place between 07.30 and 09.30 and the students’ absence during that time will be justified

