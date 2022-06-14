Everything you need to know about registrations and confirmations for Gymnasium & Lyceum

The registration of students of A’ Gymnasium and A’ Lyceum classes and the confirmation of the registration of the other classes of Gymnasium, Lyceum and Technical and Vocational Education Schools for the 2022-2023 school year will take place online from 21 until 23 June.

For this reason the Platform of Electronic Confirmation of Registration at https://engrafes.moec.gov.cy/, will operate and will be accessible to all.

Parents who for some reason will be unable to use the Platform, must go to the school where their child will be a student from Tuesday 28 June until Thursday 30 June so as to carry out their child’s registration or confirmation of registration.

It is noted that for the A’ year of the Technical and Vocation Education Schools registrations will take place on 20 and 21 June in the presence of students and their parents or guardians.