NewsLocalEverything you need to know about registrations and confirmations for Gymnasium &...

Everything you need to know about registrations and confirmations for Gymnasium & Lyceum

The registration of students of A’ Gymnasium and A’ Lyceum classes and the confirmation of the registration of the other classes of Gymnasium, Lyceum and Technical and Vocational Education Schools for the 2022-2023 school year will take place online from 21 until 23 June.

For this reason the Platform of Electronic Confirmation of Registration at https://engrafes.moec.gov.cy/, will operate and will be accessible to all.

Parents who for some reason will be unable to use the Platform, must go to the school where their child will be a student from Tuesday 28 June until Thursday 30 June so as to carry out their child’s registration or confirmation of registration.

It is noted that for the A’ year of the Technical and Vocation Education Schools registrations will take place on 20 and 21 June in the presence of students and their parents or guardians.

By gavriella
Previous article“Gardens of the Future” from Cyprus receives European award
Next articleHeavy rain in several areas – the Fire Service is on the alert

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros