News Local Everything ready for inoculations among enclaved Greek Cypriots and Maronites

Everything ready for inoculations among enclaved Greek Cypriots and Maronites

All necessary arrangements have been made to start inoculating against COVID-19 the enclaved population and those who repatriated in the Karpas peninsula and the Maronite villages, in the Turkish-occupied part of Cyprus, an announcement by the office of the Presidential Commissioner says.

Arrangements have been made already, in cooperation with the Presidency of the Republic and the Ministry of Health, it is added.

The United Nations have been asked to proceed with all arrangements with the occupation regime, for the smooth implementation of these plans, the announcement concludes.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkey invaded and occupied its northern third.

Turkey occupied 36.2 percent of the sovereign territory of the Republic and forcibly expelled about 180,000 Greek Cypriots from their homes. Another 20,000 Greek Cypriots, who had remained in the occupied areas, were also forced to eventually abandon their homes and seek refuge in the safety of the government-controlled areas. Today, very few enclaved Greek Cypriots remain in the occupied areas.

(CNA)

By gavriella
Previous articleExpert says any relaxations of COVID measures to be made gradually and aimfully

Top Stories

Local

Everything ready for inoculations among enclaved Greek Cypriots and Maronites

gavriella -
All necessary arrangements have been made to start inoculating against COVID-19 the enclaved population and those who repatriated in the Karpas peninsula and the...
Read more
Local

Expert says any relaxations of COVID measures to be made gradually and aimfully

gavriella -
Any relaxations of COVID measures in place until the end of January should be made gradually and aimfully and with a specific procedure, member...
Read more
Local

Roads toward Troodos open only to 4WD and vehicles with snow chains

gavriella -
Police are warning drivers heading to Troodos to be careful because of snow and fog and ice. The Karvounas-Troodos, Platres-Troodos and Prodromos Troodos roads are...
Read more
Local

Health Ministry introduces new procedure for COVID inoculation appointments

gavriella -
Ηealth Ministry on Tuesday announced a new procedure for COVID inoculation appointments. Cyprus began the vaccination program of its population on December 27th with citizens...
Read more
Local

Registration of motor vehicles from the UK

gavriella -
Following Brexit, the Road Transport Department, of the Ministry of Transport Communication and Works, announced the Regulations which now apply for the registration of...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

In Cyprus -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

In Cyprus -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Expert says any relaxations of COVID measures to be made gradually and aimfully

gavriella -
Any relaxations of COVID measures in place until the end of January should be made gradually and aimfully and with a specific procedure, member...
Read more
Local

Roads toward Troodos open only to 4WD and vehicles with snow chains

gavriella -
Police are warning drivers heading to Troodos to be careful because of snow and fog and ice. The Karvounas-Troodos, Platres-Troodos and Prodromos Troodos roads are...
Read more
Local

Health Ministry introduces new procedure for COVID inoculation appointments

gavriella -
Ηealth Ministry on Tuesday announced a new procedure for COVID inoculation appointments. Cyprus began the vaccination program of its population on December 27th with citizens...
Read more
Local

Registration of motor vehicles from the UK

gavriella -
Following Brexit, the Road Transport Department, of the Ministry of Transport Communication and Works, announced the Regulations which now apply for the registration of...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros