Everything ready for inoculations among enclaved Greek Cypriots and Maronites

All necessary arrangements have been made to start inoculating against COVID-19 the enclaved population and those who repatriated in the Karpas peninsula and the Maronite villages, in the Turkish-occupied part of Cyprus, an announcement by the office of the Presidential Commissioner says.

Arrangements have been made already, in cooperation with the Presidency of the Republic and the Ministry of Health, it is added.

The United Nations have been asked to proceed with all arrangements with the occupation regime, for the smooth implementation of these plans, the announcement concludes.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkey invaded and occupied its northern third.

Turkey occupied 36.2 percent of the sovereign territory of the Republic and forcibly expelled about 180,000 Greek Cypriots from their homes. Another 20,000 Greek Cypriots, who had remained in the occupied areas, were also forced to eventually abandon their homes and seek refuge in the safety of the government-controlled areas. Today, very few enclaved Greek Cypriots remain in the occupied areas.

(CNA)