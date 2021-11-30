Everything points to double murder in the case of two missing Russian women

Two Larnaca-based Russian women missing since November 17 had gone on a date booked from an online advertisement apparently at a high fee, Philenews reported on Tuesday citing police sources.

Police have detained a 32-year-old Syrian man and are seeking a second, aged 22, also from Syria.

The detained man was reportedly doing construction work on the mountainous Moniatis house where blood stains matching that of one of the women were found. And he had the keys to it.

It appears the two women, aged 43 and 33, had stayed there for a few days before their disappearance, sources also said.

One of the two women reportedly arrived in Cyprus at the beginning of summer and the other about a month ago, both of them as tourists.

They were staying together in an apartment in the McKenzie area of Larnaca.

According to fresh information the 32-year-old said he had transported them to Moniatis and back to where they stay in Larnaca.

Police have also said the use of the credit card of one of the two women was used three times during the time of their disappearance.

Twice the visa was used at petrol stations for small amounts – 20 euros each time – and the third at a kiosk in Larnaca.