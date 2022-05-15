Everything changes in Cyprus today regarding Covid-19

As of today Sunday, May 15, the new relaxations of Covid-19 will be implemented following the decisions of the Cabinet dated 20 April and 10 May 2022.

The coronavirus SafePass will be abolished in all restaurants, cafés, bars and nightclubs in Cyprus.

Moreover, a rapid test carried out within 24 hours prior to the visit will be sufficient for nursing homes, hospitals and clinics. Guests are limited to two at a time.

Furthermore, from May 15, children under the age of 12 will no longer be required to wear a face mask while test to stay in schools will be suspended. The same applies in High Schools and the National Guard.

The Health Ministry also recommends that everyone carries out a self-test or rapid test once a week, irrespective of vaccination.