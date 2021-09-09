Everyday problems for parents taking kids to school

NewsLocalEveryday problems for parents taking kids to school

With the opening of the school everyday problems in the streets have began, particularly for thousands of parents taking children to and from schools.

The transfer may sometime last 40-45 minutes for a normal drive of 15-20 minutes. A special problem is seen, particularly at noon at Kyriakou Matsi Avenue where several schools are gathered, like the English School, the Junior School, Acropolis Gymnasium, and two kindergartens.

The traffic is bumper to bumper and Police assistance is requested as well as adjustments to the traffic lights.

A Police officer we spoke to said that this problem is always seen at the beginning of the school year but later the parents get organized and cooperate with other parents.

By gavriella
