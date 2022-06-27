Everyday life for disabled person in Cyprus is a nightmare

A disabled citizen living in Limassol said that his everyday life has become a nightmare since he has trouble crossing the main Agias Sofias Street in the area of Apostolos Andreas, due to the fact that cars are parked on the pavement.

As he said in a letter sent to Phileleftheros, he risks his life on a daily basis just to go to work and do his daily chores. He noted that he has also sent a letter to the relevant local Authorities enclosing photos of the cars parked on pavements. He received a reply from the Limassol Traffic police noting that indeed this is illegal but the cars belong to residents of the area and there are no sufficient parking places there. So nothing has been done.

Concluding, he appeals to the relevant authorities through Phileleftheros to proceed immediately with what has to be done, while also asking the residents of the area to show sensitivity.