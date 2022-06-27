NewsLocalEveryday life for disabled person in Cyprus is a nightmare

Everyday life for disabled person in Cyprus is a nightmare

Disabled veteran was asked to prove he does not have legs

A disabled citizen living in Limassol said that his everyday life has become a nightmare since he has trouble crossing the main Agias Sofias Street in the area of Apostolos Andreas, due to the fact that cars are parked on the pavement.

As he said in a letter sent to Phileleftheros, he risks his life on a daily basis just to go to work and do his daily chores. He noted that he has also sent a letter to the relevant local Authorities enclosing photos of the cars parked on pavements. He received a reply from the Limassol Traffic police noting that indeed this is illegal but the cars belong to residents of the area and there are no sufficient parking places there. So nothing has been done.

Concluding, he appeals to the relevant authorities through Phileleftheros to proceed immediately with what has to be done, while also asking the residents of the area to show sensitivity.

By gavriella
Previous articleDraft bill on Patient Advocate to go to Presidential Palace
Next articleThe Chamber Music Ensemble for Marimba and String Quartet present Wooden Sounds on July 1

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros