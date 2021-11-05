Events to mark 42nd anniversary of U.S. expulsion from Iran

PhotosEvents to mark 42nd anniversary of U.S. expulsion from Iran

An image of U.S. President Joe Biden burns during the 42nd anniversary of the U.S. expulsion from Iran, in Tehran, Iran.

Source:Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS

