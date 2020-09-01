Eventful recovery of stolen car in Paphos

A very peculiar case unfolded on Monday night in Paphos.

The vehicle of a 25-year-old woman from Paphos that was stolen on August 25, was found by her friends parked outside a two-storey apartment building in Paphos.

The theft had not been reported to the police.

The woman upon finding out went to the spot where an altercation between her and a man demanding to know why she was checking out the car ensued.

The man later on became even more aggressive on seeing the police arrive to the scene, leading to his arrest.

On arrest he claimed he was assaulted by persons unknown to him and made a formal complaint.

The 42-year-old suspect was taken to Paphos hospital where the on-call doctor checked him over.

It was found that he had a head trauma and was admitted to hospital for observation.

The suspect is being investigated for cases of theft of a vehicle, possession of an assault rifle and carrying a knife, public nuisance and obstructing a police officer in the performance of his duties.

At the same time, police are investigating the 42-year-old’s assault complaint.